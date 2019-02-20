Search continues for skier possibly buried in avalanche near Telluride

A backcountry skier went missing Tuesday and is believed to be a victim of an avalanche near Telluride, authorities say.

"Someone was in the backcountry and got caught in an avalanche," a dispatcher said Wednesday morning.

The San Miguel County sheriff's office will oversee a new search Wednesday near Bear Creek for the man's body, according to a dispatcher.

"They were looking last night and they couldn't find him," the dispatcher said.

Bear Creek Trail is closed while rescuers search for the missing skier, who was reported overdue around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than two dozen SAR rescuers & 2 Telluride Ski Patrol Avalanche dog teams in Bear Creek area searching for missing backcountry skier. Telluride Helitrax is conducting an air search as well. Reminder to stay out of Bear Creek; it is closed until further notice. #SARBearCreek pic.twitter.com/kvPe5phnfY Recommended Stories For You — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 20, 2019

