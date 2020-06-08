Search for Sebastian Rodriguez Castro continues in Eagle County; dog teams to assist Tuesday

Crews were on the Eagle River on Monday searching for missing 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro.

The search for missing 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro continues. Monday’s efforts focused on the Eagle River, where an article of clothing was found over the weekend as multiple agencies and hundreds of volunteers looked for the boy.

Vail Mountain Rescue ran five search trips Monday down the river in rafts, followed by searchers in kayakers in the afternoon, according to a statement by the Eagle County PIO. Searchers were unable to locate any additional clues.

On Tuesday, a dog team will be conducting searches on several sections of the river as well. No land-based searches will be taking place.

The cell phone that Castro was carrying on Friday night when he was reported missing near the Eagle Villas playground area in Eagle was also found in the river over the weekend below the apartment complex.

The search on the Eagle River is time-consuming. About 10 spots have been identified where conditions are too dangerous and can only be searched once river levels have subsided.

The Eagle River reached peak levels for the season in the days before the boy went missing. More than 500 volunteers helped search Saturday and Sunday before being called off.

“We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of Sebastian’s family during this incredibly difficult time, and assure authorities will continue to follow up and work closely with the family on any and all leads,” wrote Tracy LeClair, the acting public information officer for the inter-agency effort.