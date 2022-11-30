Seasonal closure for trails in Eagle starts Thursday

Eagle's seasonal use restrictions for trails begins Thursday, Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than in previous years.

Town of Eagle/Courtesy photo

Eagle will close its open space and trails on Thursday, Dec. 1 — two weeks earlier than the town has historically closed access. Local officials said the move was made to align closure dates with adjacent land managers and to protect wintering wildlife.

The targeted reopening date is April 15, like in previous years.

All town of Eagle trails and open space properties subject to seasonal use restrictions will be closed to all human activity, while trails not previously subject to a seasonal closure will remain open during the winter.

Results of Eagle’s most recent Open Space and Trails Master Plan, adopted in 2022, recommended addressing consistency for seasonal closure dates in the area. Consistent dates will simplify seasonal use restriction regulations across the area’s various land managers.

During the winter, deer and elk must navigate deep snow and search for limited food in cold temperatures while trying to stay warm. Their energy reserves are low, and disturbance can negatively impact winter survival and birth rates. The intended outcomes are reducing the complexities of seasonal use restrictions for trail users and minimizing disturbance to wintering wildlife.

Trails not subject to seasonal closures and open year-round include the first and second loops of Haymaker, Bellyache Road, Boneyard, Redneck Ridge, paved recreation paths, Eagle Ranch Dog Park, and the Eagle Ranch golf course loop.

With the exception of Bellyache Road, Boneyard, and Redneck Ridge, lands and trails managed by the Bureau of Land Management will close to mechanized and motorized use from Dec. 1 through April 15. Eagle County’s Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space, including Adam’s Way, will close on Dec. 1 to all human use.

A complete list of seasonal closure information in the Eagle area can be found on the town’s website at TownofEagle.org . Additional information can be found on the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance’s web page at VVMTA.org/seasonaltrailclosures .

Brian Lieberman, Open Space and Trails Manager for the Town of Eagle, can be contacted for any questions at 970-328-6542 or openspace@townofeagle.org .