Seasonal closure in place south of Sylvan Lake to protect nesting peregrine falcons

The White River National Forest has temporarily closed a rock climbing route in the Lime Creek Canyon area six miles south of Sylvan Lake to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

The Magic Forest climbing route will be closed through July 31, but other climbing routes in the area that will not impact the falcons remain open, such as the Endless Wall.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and willingness to temporarily hold off climbing in this specific area to protect this falcon nest,” said Kevin Warner, Aspen-Sopris District Ranger, in a release. “There are alternate locations to climb in the general vicinity that will not impact the falcons.”

The closure order and maps are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

Peregrine falcons prefer to nest in cliffs away from human disturbance. The closure gives this pair at Lime Creek Canyon the freedom from disturbance they need to have a better chance of successfully raising their young. Peregrines can be disturbed by the presence of humans near their nesting areas to the point that adults may become agitated, be displaced, and fail to provide food and shelter for their young.