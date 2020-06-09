Sebastian Rodriguez Castro search: Teams continue combing river from Eagle to Hanging Lake

This photo captures the viewpoint of a drone used during the search for Sebastian Rodriguez Castro, 3.

Eagle County PIO | Special to the Daily

Over 500 volunteers and nearly 30 first response agencies have helped in the search for Sebastian Rodriguez Castro, 3, since he went missing Friday night from Eagle Villas in Eagle. Efforts to find him have so far been unsuccessful.

Search teams have utilized dogs on both land and water and have also search by air via helicopters and drones. The incident continues to be managed as Unified Command between the Eagle Police Department, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Vail Mountain Rescue.

On Tuesday, Fire Chief Doug Cupp assumed the incident commander position and will be leading the search and rescue teams over the next several operational periods, according to a statement by the Eagle County PIO.

Search teams continue to comb the river from Eagle to Hanging Lake, the statement says.

“Public safety officials continue to emphasize the dangerous conditions in and around the river and discourage members of the public from conducting their own searches in those areas,” the statement reads. “Water-based search efforts should be left to our highly trained water rescue teams. If citizens were to be injured or need rescue, it would divert valuable resources away from the search.”

“We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of Sebastian’s family during this incredibly difficult time, and assure authorities will continue to follow up and work closely with the family on any and all leads,” wrote Tracy LeClair, the acting public information officer for the inter-agency effort.