Sebastian Vail hotel offers free rooms to vets, active military for Memorial Day weekend

VAIL — The Sebastian Vail will celebrate veterans and active military by offering up to two complimentary room nights over Memorial Day weekend. The property's A Salute to Veterans package is a way to recognize and give back to those who have and currently are serving in any branch of the U.S. military.

A Salute to Veterans includes one complimentary Luxury Plaza room for veterans for up to two nights. In addition to accommodations, the package includes an exclusive Memorial Day weekend reception, complimentary cruiser bike rental for around town transportation, a welcome amenity and nightly turndown service with a sweet treat.

The offer is valid Friday, May 25, through Monday, May 28, and must be booked by Thursday, May 24. Complimentary space is limited and subject to availability at time of reservation. Veterans and active military must show proof of military service at check-in.

Additional restrictions apply.

Friends and family who travel with a veteran can book an extra room for 50 percent off and still receive all of the amenities noted in the A Salute to Veterans offer. The 50 percent off discount is on rooms of two or more nights only.

This is the fourth year that The Sebastian has honored military and their families with this special offer. For more information or to book A Salute to Veterans package, call 855-842-5124.