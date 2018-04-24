Second annual Injury Prevention Symposium will take place in Vail, May 3-5

VAIL — The Steadman Philippon Research Institute and the United States Olympic Committee will hold the second annual Injury Prevention Symposium from Thursday, May 3, through Saturday, May 5, at the Four Seasons Resort Vail. The symposium convenes to bring researchers, physical therapists and physicians together to advance injury prevention practices and techniques.

In addition to representatives from the USOC, The Steadman Clinic and the research institute, the lineup of speakers includes Dr. Carolyn Emery from the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Dr. Timothy Hewett from the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Jeff Kutcher from the Sports Neurology Clinic and Dr. Travis Maak from the University of Utah and head team physician for the NBA's Utah Jazz.

Julia Mancuso, the most decorated Olympic female American alpine skier, will deliver keynote remarks at the symposium dinner on May 4. Mancuso won four Olympic medals, including gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 Turin Winter Games.

"Partnering with the Steadman Philippon Research Institute for this event brings the importance of injury prevention to the forefront of sports medicine," said Dr. Bill Moreau, vice president of the United States Olympic Committee's sports medicine division, in a press release. "The discussion among medical professionals and scientists presenting at this symposium could lead to important advancements in the prevention of injuries for anyone hoping to remain active through their lifetime."

The target audience for the symposium is physicians and other health care providers engaged in the care of patients with sports-related injuries. Continuing medical education credits are available.

For more information and to register for the symposium, contact Katrin Laird Anderson at kanderson@the steadmanclinic.com or Lynda Sampson at lsampson@sprivail.org, or visit the event's website at SPRIVail.org/events/injury-prevention-symposium.