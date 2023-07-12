Second annual Vally Rally on Aug. 5 will raise money for Vail Veterans Program

Over $58,000 was raised for Ukraine war relief efforts during last year's community-wide Vally Rally pickleball tournament.

The way Mike Kieler sees it, pickleball and philanthropy go together.

“I think it’s almost a hand and a glove,” the founder of the non-profit, Valley Rally Ltd said. Last summer’s Vally Rally raised over $58,000 for Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen to aid in the Ukraine war relief efforts. On Aug. 5, the group is organizing another day of pickleball, this time to support the Vail Veterans Program.

“We had pushback from some of the local prospective sponsors last year because we were not directing our money to a local charity,” Kieler explained of the shift. “Totally understand that. So we decided that Vail Veterans was a very well-established beneficiary. They’re very well-known, very well-respected, (and) do something really great with our veterans.”

The positive community response since the appointing of the beneficiary means spots are filling up. Last year, 192 athletes competed on the 24 courts, and Kieler said the max capacity will be something similar.

The event will consist of two, two-hour sessions at each of the three locations — Beaver Creek, EagleVail and Vail. Cost is $45 to enter and those interested should sign up at each location directly (for Vail, visit vailrec.com ; Beaver Creek, call 970-754-5781; Eagle Vail, email eaglevailpickleball@gmail.com )

Each game will last approximately 11 minutes, affording all participants the chance to play with everyone else at the court. There is no score-keeping.

“The primary reason to play pickleball I believe is socialization. The second reason is to get exercise. The third reason to play is to win a point or a game,” Kieler said.

For those interested in supporting the cause but not in playing pickleball, donations can be submitted on the Vally Rally website, vallyrallyltd.org. There is also an online auction from July 15 until 4 p.m on Aug. 5; Kieler is accepting appropriate donations for that for the next couple of weeks.

As Vail’s USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) ambassador, Kieler said he feels the sport’s exponential growth isn’t slowing down much.

“I get calls and emails and texts on a regular basis — ‘where can we play, when’s open play?'” he said.

Moving forward, he anticipates the Vally Rally’s funds will continue to be locally directed.

“There are so many good causes, so many needs in the community, and I think we’ve seen all too frequently that if we have government intervention, the overhead becomes almost prohibitive,” he said. “And for local grassroots groups to get together and help each other I think is a very important part of being in a community.”