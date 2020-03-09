Second COVID-19 case reported in Eagle County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 —isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab.

NIAID-RML | AP photo

EAGLE — With Eagle County Public Health and Environment reporting a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, precautions are tightening around the valley.

On March 9, an Eagle County woman in her 70s, with a recent travel history within the United States, was listed as one of two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado. The state reported conducting 21 COVID-19 tests between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The Eagle County patient had mild symptoms, was not hospitalized and is recovering in isolation. The patient is working with public health officials in the ongoing investigation to identify people that may have had close contact with her. The case is presumptive positive, which means test results haven’t yet been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At Vail Health, a coronavirus screening process was established on March 6. According to Vail Health Director of Public Relations Sally Welsh all patients and visitors to Vail Health campuses are being verbally screened for respiratory illness and travel history by a trained staff member prior to entering the facilities for any reason.

“Anyone who has respiratory symptoms and is not seeking care in the emergency department will be asked to return to their place of residence and call their healthcare provider or Eagle County Public Health,” Welsh said. “Patients with respiratory symptoms or fever who are requesting emergency care in Vail will be provided a mask and will be directed through the Emergency Department entrance.”

Anyone who needs further screening and potential testing will be redirected to a designated temporary facility located in the hospital parking lot.

Amanda Veit, Chief Operations Officer of Vail Health said proactively protecting healthcare staff and patients against COVID-19 is a top priority, as the virus continues to spread across the United States.

“We want our staff to remain healthy, and we want to maintain our ability to offer healthcare and emergency services to the public,” said Veit. “This is a precautionary measure to help monitor traffic through our facilities, and we thank the public for their understanding, flexibility and patience.”

Vail Health also has partnered with primary care providers throughout the Eagle River Valley to offer screening and testing services by appointment at the Gypsum Urgent Care. The Gypsum location is designated for screenings and is not offering urgent care services. Patients needing urgent care for minor illnesses or injuries should go to the Colorado Mountain Medical clinic in Eagle at 377 Sylvan Lake Rd, which can be reached by calling 970-926-6340. Colorado Mountain Medical in Eagle will be accepting walk-in and same-day appointments for urgent care services.

The Gypsum screening center is available by appointment only, and patients must book through a primary care physician.

For operational information regarding Vail Health COVID-19 procedures visit: https://www.vailhealth.org/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19

For official COVID-19 Eagle County resources, please visit: ecemergency.org or call the Colorado Health Emergency Line (CO-Help) at 1-877-462-2911. Language interpretation is available.