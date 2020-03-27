Second Eagle County death from COVID-19 complications

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is reporting the second death of an Eagle County resident from COVID-19 complications. The patient was a man in his 40s. No other information is currently available.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of another community member from COVID-19,” said Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family during this extremely difficult time.”

As health and medical providers continue to respond to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Eagle County, some responders are turning their attention to the emotional needs in the community.

“We are a small community. The loss of another community member has an impact on all of us,” Harmon said. “As we all mourn this loss, it will be important to support one another in the moment, as well as consider the emotional support we will need for the days and weeks ahead.”

The recent increase in behavioral health resources in Eagle County has also played an important part of the community’s response to COVID-19. Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has served as a hub to ensure behavioral health resources are both available and accessible to all.

Behavioral health resources are available through a variety of organizations in both English and Spanish. See below for a list of providers.

Mental Health Resources

Crisis Information | Información de Crisis



Hope Center – Eagle River Valley | Centro de Esperanza

24/7 Crisis Line – The Eagle Hope Center is available any time, day or night, to help those experiencing suicidal thoughts or extreme emotional distress. Call 844-493-8255



24/7 Línea de crisis: el Eagle Hope Center está disponible en cualquier momento, de día o de noche, para ayudar a quienes experimentan pensamientos suicidas o angustia emocional extrema. Llama al 844-493-8255



Local number/ Número local: 970-306-4673 www.ourhopecenter.org



Statewide Mental Health Crisis Hotline | Línea Directa para crisis de Salud Mental de Colorado

844-493-8255

Text TALK to 38255 | Envíe “TALK” al 38255



Psychotherapists and Counselors | Psicoterapeutas y Consejeros



Eagle Valley Behavioral Health | Salud Conductual de Eagle Valley

http://www.eaglevalleybh.org/find-a-therapist

https://www.eaglevalleybh.org/en-espanol/encuentra-un-terapeuta



Colorado Mountain Medical | Clínica Colorado Mountain Medical

Behavioral Health Contact: Dail Edinger 970-445-2489



Mountain Family Health Center | Centro de Salud Familiar de las Montañas

970-945-2840 www.mountainfamily.org



Mind Springs Health| Mind Springs Health

Eagle: 970-328-6969 Vail: 970-476-0930 http://www.mindspringshealth.org



Samaritan Counseling Center | Centro Samaritano de Consejería

970-926-8558 http://samaritan-vail.org



Public health officials are also reminding all residents of the critical importance of social distancing. This means residents should not be leaving their homes except for critical activities, including:

Obtaining food and other household necessities including medicine

Going to and from work if you are a critical employee

Seeking medical care

Caring for dependents or pets

Caring for a vulnerable person in another location

Participating in outdoor recreation is acceptable, as long as the mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other parties is followed.



For more information about COVID-19 in Eagle County, visit http://www.ECEmergency.org and follow One Valley Voice on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.



Residents may also contact the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911 to ask specific questions about COVID-19.