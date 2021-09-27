Second Florida man charged with breaking into Eagle County cars gets probation

Warren Day became the second of three Florida men to be sentenced to probation after breaking into a string of cars in Eagle and Summit counties and using stolen credit cards to buy City Market gift cards.

The first of the three men to be sentenced this month was Demetrius Hutchins, who got five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass, a Class 5 felony, and identity theft, a Class 4 felony.

Day was sentenced to three years of supervised probation Monday morning after pleading guilty to the same two charges.

Given that Hutchins was determined to be the “most culpable” of the three men and also has prior convictions whereas Day does not, prosecuting attorney Amy Padden said it was only right that Day get a shorter sentence.

Padden recommended a sentence lighter than Hutchins’ five-year probation but heavier than the two-year probation offered in a plea deal to the third co-defendant, Clarence Robinson, who accepted the deal earlier this month.

Robinson, who was 19 at the time of the 2020 arrest, was deemed as being the least culpable in the string of “smash and grabs” committed by the three Florida men, Padden told 5th Judicial District Court Judge Reed W. Owens on Monday.

Day’s defense attorney agreed with this recommendation and said that Day had a supportive circle of family and friends and was committed to getting his life back on track.

“We believe this could be — is — the major turning point in his life,” Day’s attorney said.

Day told Judge Owens that he is working six days a week and coaching a little league football team down in Florida.

“I’d like to sincerely apologize. …” Day said. “I understand this is going to tarnish my reputation.”

Ultimately, Owens sentenced Day to the recommended three years of supervised probation to be fulfilled in Florida and said this could be terminated early if Day complies with the terms of the probation.

