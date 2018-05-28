Second half property tax payments due June 15

EAGLE COUNTY — The deadline for second half payments of 2017 property taxes due in 2018 is Friday, June 15. Payments must be made in U.S. funds and issued by a U.S. bank. Payment options include online, in person and by mail.

Online payments can be made at http://www.eaglecounty.us/treasurer under "Property Search — Pay." The Treasurer's Office must pass through the fees incurred for credit card and e-check transactions, and as such there is a $1 fee to pay online using a checking account and a 2.5 percent fee for credit card transactions. Users of the online payment system are advised that when searching for an account by physical address, it's often easier to locate an account by searching for only the street name and city and then selecting from the list, as opposed to entering a house number.

Contact the Treasurer's Office, 970-328-8860 for assistance in using a credit card, electronic check payment, or to verify the amount due. This information can also be found on the "Property Tax Search — Pay" page of the Treasurer's website.

Payments by check should be made payable to Eagle County Treasurer and delivered in person to 500 Broadway in Eagle or mailed to P.O. Box 479, Eagle, 81631. Payments postmarked by June 15 meet the deadline; however, note that only United States Postal Service postmarks are accepted. Using a bank's online bill pay system is not recommended as these payments are frequently sent later than the date indicated. Residents intending to use bill pay options available through many banks should schedule payments at least one week before the deadline.

Payments can also be deposited into the 24-hour drop boxes used for ballots at election time, located outside of county offices in Eagle and El Jebel.

Those with property taxes being escrowed by a bank or mortgage company should check with their provider before making a tax payment.

The Treasurer's Office is in the process of attempting to contact any property owners whose accounts are delinquent and accruing interest. Contact the Treasurer's Office, 970-328-8860 for more information.