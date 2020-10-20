Annual Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Swap will look a little different this year

The 51st annual Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Swap has been around so long it’s almost a rite of passage as the valley gets ready to usher in winter. For decades, locals and those in the know have traveled to Vail in October to find deals on new and used gear for the upcoming season.

Skis, snowboards, bindings, boots and accessories are set up in sections throughout the spacious Dobson Ice Arena. Kids, teens and adults can all be outfitted in one location. A portion of the proceeds from the sale goes to help fund Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

The Swap is historically made possible through the support of approximately 15 vendors in addition to individual community members selling gear at the Swap. Ski Pro, a long time vendor who has participated in the SSCV Swap for many years, will be putting on the event this year.

Ski Pro will still be accepting the following items between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday:

Skis

Ski bindings

Ski boots

Snowboards

Snowboard bindings

Snowboard boots

Please note: Ski Pro will not accept skis with bindings that are non-indemnified; these bindings must be removed from the skis in order to sell the skis.

No used clothing or accessories will be accepted for the swap. Ski Pro will have a variety of winter clothing and accessories like goggles and gloves on hand for purchase at the swap.

COVID-19 precautions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the swap won’t operate quite the same as it used to. While it will still be held at Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead, the large venue will only be able to hold 100 people at a time, and that includes those who are organizing the event.

Tickets are free and will be available on the Eventbrite website, where you can choose the specific time frame when your ticket will get you into the swap. At press time, the event was already sold out on Thursday, but times are still available on Friday between 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Eventbrite ticket holders have priority entry, but tickets are not required.

If you do drop off equipment in hopes of selling your items, please note that unsold equipment must be picked up at Dobson Ice Arena on Oct. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Ski Pro cannot keep equipment after 5 p.m. on Sunday. Do not assume your item has sold if you can’t find your item, check the status of your item here.

All sales are final at the swap and major credit cards are accepted. For more information about the swap, go to vailskiswap.com. For more information about Ski & Snowboard Club Vail visit skiclubvail.org.