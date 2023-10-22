Sen. Dylan Roberts moves from Eagle County to Summit County

Frisco recently got a notable new resident: Sen. Dylan Roberts. Roberts explained that he and his family were between a few different homes in the region he represents when he found the perfect fit in Frisco.

Roberts is moving from Avon and previously lived in Steamboat Springs. He has now lived in three of the 10 counties he represents. He said that living in multiple counties within his legislative region has helped him better understand the constituents that make up his large, diverse district.

Roberts says he still has strong ties to Avon. It was the first place he moved after law school and where he kickstarted his career, beginning his professional career as the deputy district attorney in Eagle County.

He expressed great admiration for the beautiful places in Colorado he has gotten to call home. Yet, there is one place where he put significant roots down in: Steamboat Springs.

Roberts moved to Steamboat as a young child and grew up there. He said he still has family that lives there, and the city holds a special place in his heart.

“It is definitely a special place, and I feel very lucky to have the chance to grow up there,” Roberts said.

Roberts explained that the makeup of Routt County has really helped inform him in representing his other counties.

“Steamboat is a community that is kind of a mix of all the different types of communities that are in Senate District 8,” Roberts said. “Having grown up around folks who work in agriculture has been very valuable.”

He noted that Routt County is one that shares many similarities to many different types of counties in Colorado whether it be the ski industry or the rich agricultural history.

In addition to moving, Sen. Roberts also recently entered a new chapter in his life: fatherhood. Roberts said this new role has helped him further connect with constituents on issues that matter to them.

“Being new parents ourselves and meeting a lot of other parents who are in a similar time in their lives has been great,” Roberts said. “Becoming a parent, you instantly become more aware of issues like child care and public education.”

He said becoming a dad has further fueled his passion of protecting the environment so future generations can enjoy outdoor spaces.