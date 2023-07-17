Sen. Michael Bennet co-sponsors bill to fight spread of aquatic invasive species

Dillon Marina manager Bob Evans exhibits clusters of zebra mussels in different stages of growth he retrieved from Lake Mead near Las Vegas.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado reintroduced a bill to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species in the West with Montana Sen. Steve Daines on July 5. Called the Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act , it would target species like zebra and quagga mussels.

A news release from Bennet’s office quoted him as saying the bill would fund the prevention of invasive species spread in an effort to protect rivers, lakes and waterways and save money for taxpayers in the long run. The species threaten hydropower projects and irrigation, according to a quote from Daines in the release.

Invasive species in rivers and reservoirs harm water infrastructure, ecosystems and recreational opportunities. Removing the species once they get into a waterway is “nearly impossible,” according to the news release.

The act would give the Bureau of Reclamation authority to partner with states and municipalities to fund watercraft inspection and decontamination, give federal agencies in the Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force authority to limit the movement of the species into and out of U.S. waters, and prioritize at-risk basins for watercraft inspection and decontamination funding.

The news release included quotes of support from representatives of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, the Colorado Water Congress and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. It also listed several other water-related organizations that have shown support for the legislation.

