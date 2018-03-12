Senior calendar: A look at Eagle County’s options for older residents

Upcoming Events for Seniors

• Tuesday, March 13: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesday, March 14: Greeting Card Making Workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 to 4 p.m. Make and take 3 cards and supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, March 16: 20-minute chair massages from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, $5. Call 970-328-2812 to schedule an appointment time.

• Friday, March 16: St. Patrick's Day potluck and bingo at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 4 to 6 p.m. Please bring a main dish, side dish or dessert to share. For more information, call 970-328-8896.

• Saturday: Greeting card making workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 to 4 p.m. Make and take three cards — supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

Recommended Stories For You

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, go to: http://www.eaglecounty.us/PublicHealth/Healthy_Aging/Overview/.

Locations

Golden Eagle Senior Center: 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (VSSA building): 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-2812.