Senior Calendar: Events include shopping, fall prevention class, foot care

Upcoming Events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, April 10, 10 to 11 a.m.: Shallow water Aquatone, Avon Recreation Center, cost $2.

• April 10: Fall prevention presentation at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 1 p.m. Come learn from Valley View Hospital Physical Therapists about ways to keep yourself safe, independent and free from falls. No sign up necessary.

• April 10: Medical foot care at the Golden Eagle Senior Center with Dr. Maurer, 2:30 p.m. Sign up in the activity book or by calling 970-328-8896.

• Wednesday, April 11, and Friday, April 12: non-medical foot care by Tara Haymon, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Call 970 328-2812 to sign up.

• Friday, April 13: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch at the Golden Eagle, 10:30 a.m. Good conversation on books, authors and genres. Coffee, tea and goodies provided.

• Monday, April 16: Shopping trip from Minturn to Glenwood Springs; call 970-688-0397 to sign up.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 to 4 p.m. Make and take three cards, and supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 to 4 p.m. Make and take three cards, and supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, please visit: http://www.eaglecounty.us/PublicHealth/Healthy_Aging/Overview.

Locations:

Golden Eagle Senior Center: 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (VVSA building): 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-2812.