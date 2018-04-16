Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, April 17-23

• Tuesday, April 17: Shallow water aqua tone, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2.

• Wednesday, April 18: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; no experience necessary — come one, come all.

• Friday, April 20: Bingo game, 4 to 6 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; snacks provided, 25 cents per game, pays out after every game.

• Monday, April 23: Shopping/errand trip from Eagle to Glenwood Springs. Bus will leave the Golden Eagle at 10 a.m. Sign up in activity book or by calling 970-328-8896.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831