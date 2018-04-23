Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, April 24-30

• Tuesday, April 24: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory Loss Support group for family members, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church. RSVP to 970 904-8667.

• Tuesday, April 24: Shallow water aqua tone, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2.

• Tuesday, April 24: Wills and trusts presentation, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No sign up necessary; all are encouraged to attend.

• Wednesday, April 25: "Red Medical Binder" assistance. If you need help organizing and understanding your medical files, set up an appointment time with Pat Nolan at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center by calling 970 328-8831.

• Friday, April 27: Bingo, 11 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Cost is 25 cents per card.

• Friday April 27: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Good conversation on authors, books and genres; coffee, tea and goodies provided.

• Monday, April 30: "The Greatest Showman" movie, 10 a.m., Avon Public Library; light brunch followed by 11 a.m. movie showing.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831