Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, April 3-9

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, April 3: Shallow water Aquatone, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2 per person.

• Wednesday, April 4: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Open to all; no experience necessary.

• Friday, April 6: Avon Library Bookmobile: Carrie Mae will bring large-print and audio books, DVDs and requested magazines to Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 10:45 a.m.

• Monday, April 9: Full-body exercise class is canceled.

• Monday, April 9: Shopping and errand trip to Avon/Walmart, bus will leave the Golden Eagle at 10 a.m. Please sign up in activity book at senior center or by calling 970-328-8896.

• Tuesday, April 10: Falls prevention presentation, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Learn from Valley View Hospital physical therapists about ways to stay safe, independent and free from falls. No sign-up necessary.

• Tuesday, April 10: Medical foot care with Dr. Maurer, 2:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Sign up in the activity book or by calling 970-328-8896.

• Wednesday, April 11 and Friday, April 13: Non-medical foot care by Tara Haymon, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Must call 970-328-2812 to sign up.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831