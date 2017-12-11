Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Dec. 12-18

• Wednesday, Dec. 13: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, Dec. 15: Holiday sing-along, 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Center.

• Friday, Dec. 15: Chair massages, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Center; $5 for 20 minutes. Must call 970-328-2812 to sign up for an appointment.

• Friday, Dec. 15: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center Conversation on books; coffee, tea and goodies provided. No signup necessary.

• Friday, Dec. 15: Bingo game, 4 to 6 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; 25 cents per game, pays out after each game. Bring a holiday treat to share. No signup necessary.

• Tuesday, Dec. 19: Holiday sing-along, 12:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. If you'd like to attend lunch, as well, call 970-328-8896 to sign up. No signup necessary for sing-along only.

Recommended Stories For You

• Wednesdays: Medicare counseling, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831