Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

Upcoming events for seniors

Tuesday, Dec. 26: CANCELED: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesday, Dec 27: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Wednesday, Dec. 27: Bingo game, 12:30 p.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center; 25 cents per card.

• Monday, Jan. 1: Eagle County offices will be closed for the New Year's holiday.

• Wednesdays: Medicare counseling, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.