Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Feb. 20-26

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, Feb. 20: Water exercise class to increase flexibility and strength, decrease joint pain, 10 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2.

• Tuesday, Feb. 20: Blood pressure and blood glucose testing, 11:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No sign up necessary; first come, first served.

• Wednesday, Feb. 21: Poker game, 1:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. All are welcome to join, no experience needed.

• Wednesday, Feb. 21: Bingo game, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center; 25 cents per game, pays out after every game.

• Wednesday, Feb. 21: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, Feb. 23: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center.

• Saturday: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Monday, Feb. 26: Shopping/errands trip to Glenwood Springs. Bus will leave the Golden Eagle Senior Center at 10 a.m. and return midafternoon. To sign up or inquire, call 970-328-8896.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.