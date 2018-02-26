Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Feb. 27-March 5

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Wednesday, Feb. 28: Eagle County Paramedics provide blood pressure, oxygen and glucose checks, 11:15 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center.

• Wednesday, Feb. 28: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, March 2: Bookmobile from Avon Public Library featuring large-print books and audio books, DVDs and magazines, 10:45 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call Carrie Mae, with the Avon library, to request specific titles or authors at 970-949-6797.

• Saturday, March 3: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Monday, March 5: Shopping/errands trip to Glenwood Springs. Bus leaving from Minturn at 9:30 a.m. and will return mid-afternoon. Call 970-328-8831 to sign up or inquire.

Recommended Stories For You

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.