Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Jan. 16-22

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, Jan. 16: Blood pressure and glucose tests, 11:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No sign-up necessary; first come, first served.

• Wednesday, Jan. 17: Bingo at Maloit Park Senior Center, 12:30 p.m.; cost is 25 cents per card.

• Wednesday, Jan. 17: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No sign-up necessary. New to the game? We'd love to teach you.

• Wednesday, Jan. 17: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards, and supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Thursday, Jan. 18: Haircuts, 1 to 3 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Must call to sign-up for an appointment. No charge for those 60 or older. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up, or visit the activity book in the dining room.

Recommended Stories For You

• Friday, Jan. 19: 20-minute chair massages, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Center; cost is $5. Call 970-328-2812 to sign up.

• Friday, Jan. 19: Bingo game, 4 to 6 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; 25 cents per game, pays out after every game.

• Saturday, Jan. 20: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards, and supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Monday, Jan. 22: Shopping trip to Glenwood Springs. Bus leaves the Golden Eagle at 10 a.m. and returns back by mid-afternoon. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up or sign up in the activity book.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.