Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Jan. 23-29

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, Jan. 23: Water exercise class to increase flexibility and strength and decrease joint pain, 10 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2.

• Wednesday, Jan. 24: Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Maloit Park Senior Center; 25 cents per card.

• Wednesday, Jan. 24: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, Jan. 26: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Good conversation on books, genres, authors and more. Coffee, tea and goodies provided.

• Saturday, Jan. 27: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Monday, Jan. 29: Shopping trip from Minturn to Glenwood Springs; call 970-328-8831 to sign up.

• Save the date, Wednesday, Feb. 7: The first talk in a yearlong series, Dr. Jules Rosen, of Mind Springs Health, will present Mental Health and Aging, 5:30 p.m., Avon Public Library. RSVP is appreciated but not mandatory. Call 970-328-8896 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.