Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Jan. 30-Feb. 5

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR EAGLE COUNTY SENIORS

• Tuesday, Jan. 30: Water exercise class to increase flexibility and strength and decrease joint pain, 10 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2.

• Wednesday, Jan. 31: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, Feb. 2: Carrie Mae, from the Avon Public Library, brings large-print books, audiobooks, DVDs and magazines to the Maloit Park Wellness Center, 10:45 a.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 3: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Save the date, Wednesday, Feb. 7: The first talk in a yearlong series, Dr. Jules Rosen, of Mind Springs Health, will present Mental Health and Aging, 5:30 p.m., Avon Public Library. RSVP is appreciated but not mandatory. Call 970-328-8896 for more information.

Recommended Stories For You

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.