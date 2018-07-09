Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, July 10-16

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, July 10: Eagle County Caregiver Support Group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church, Avon. Support groups are helpful to normalize what you are feeling. In addition to sharing resources, like-minded individuals help you realize that you are not alone. All family members invited. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Thursday, July 12: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No signup necessary. Runs every Thursday.

• Friday, July 13: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Good conversation on books, authors, genres, coffee, tea and goodies provided.

• Friday, July 13: Avon Public Library brings a selection of large-print books, magazines, audiotapes and DVDs to the Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 10:45 a.m.

• Mondays in July: Senior programming at Avon Recreation Center: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment and walk around Nottingham Lake followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.