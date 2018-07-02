Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, July 3-9

• Wednesday, July 4: No senior programming or lunch at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center today due to county holiday. Happy Fourth of July!

• Thursday, July 5: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No signup necessary. Runs every Thursday.

• Mondays in July: Senior programming at Avon Recreation Center: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment and walk around Nottingham Lake followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Thursdays, July 12 to Aug. 16: Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes Self-Management Class, 1:30 to 4 p.m. once a week on Thursdays for six weeks, Golden Eagle Senior Center. Topics include balancing blood sugar, meal planning, exercise ideas, reading food labels and more. This class is free and open to any age. Must have a pre-diabetes or diabetes diagnosis. To learn more or to register, call 303-260-9346.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831