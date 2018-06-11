Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, June 12-18

UPCOMING EVENTS

• Tuesday, June 12: Eagle County Caregiver Support Group for those caring for a parent or family member with a cognitive or memory issue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Thursday, June 14: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No signup necessary; runs every Thursday.

• Friday, June 15: 20-minute chair massages, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Center in Minturn; cost is $5. Call 970-328-2812 to sign up.

• Friday, June 15: Celebrate summer and Father's Day with outdoor games: corn hole, badminton, giant Jenga, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center.

• Monday, June 18: Shopping trip from Eagle to Glenwood Springs. Bus leaves the Golden Eagle Senior Center at 10 a.m. and will return mid-afternoon. Call 970-328-8896 for more information or to sign up.

Recommended Stories For You

• Mondays in June: Senior programming, 10 a.m. to noon, Avon Recreation Center; exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment, walk around Nottingham Lake followed by a light lunch. Cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831