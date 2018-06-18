Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, June 19-25

• Tuesday, June 19: Advanced directives presentation by attorney Sandra Nettleton, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; free and no signup necessary. Call 970-328-8896 for more information.

• Wednesday, June 20: Medical Red Binder assistance at Maloit Park Senior Center. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesday, June 20: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No experience necessary; all are welcome and encouraged to join.

• Thursday, June 21: Breakfast by the River with the Minturn seniors, 9 a.m., Little Beach Park in Minturn. Potluck breakfast; coffee and juice will be supplied. Call 970-328-2812 for more information.

• Thursday, June 21: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No signup necessary; runs every Thursday.

• Friday, June 22: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Coffee, tea, goodies, good conversation on books, genres, authors provided.

• Friday, June 22: Bingo at Maloit Park Senior Center, 11 a.m. to noon, 25 cents per card. Numbers are called in both English and Spanish. All are welcome.

• Monday, June 25: Rescheduled trip to 4 Eagle Ranch, 9 to 11 a.m. Join local seniors for a morning of breakfast, wagon rides, games and fun; $5 per person and must call 970-328-8896 to RSVP by Thursday, June 21.

• Mondays in June: Senior programming: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment, walk around Nottingham Lake followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831