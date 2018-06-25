Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, June 26-July 2

• Wednesday, June 27, and Friday, June 29: Nonmedical foot care, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center; call 970-328-2812 to set up an appointment.

• Thursday, June 28: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No signup necessary. Runs every Thursday.

• Friday, June 29: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Coffee, tea, goodies, good conversation on books, genres, authors provided.

• Mondays in June: Senior programming: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment, walk around Nottingham Lake followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831