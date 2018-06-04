Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, June 5-11

• Wednesday, June 6: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No experience necessary.

• Thursday, June 7: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No signup necessary; runs every Thursday.

• Friday, June 8: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Coffee, tea, goodies and conversation on books, authors and genres provided.

• Monday, June 11: Senior breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., 4 Eagle Ranch. 4 Eagle Ranch is hosting a breakfast for those 60 or better in Eagle County. Cost is $5 per person, which includes ranch breakfast, wagon rides, beautiful views and fun. RSVP to 970-328-8896. 4 Eagle Ranch is located outside of Wolcott at 4098 State Highway 131.

• Tuesday June 12: Eagle County Caregiver Support Group for those caring for a parent or family member with a cognitive or memory issue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Mondays in June: Senior programming, 10 a.m. to noon, Avon Recreation Center; exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment, walk around Nottingham Lake followed by a light lunch. Cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information

Recommended Stories For You

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831