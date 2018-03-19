Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, March 20-26

• Wednesday, March 21: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Wednesday, March 21: Bring supplies to create Easter bonnets, 10:30 a.m., then at 11:30 a.m., Helmut Fricker will be entertaining us during lunch at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center.

• Friday, March 23: Bingo, 11:15 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center; 25 cents per card; last game will be played in Spanish, for those of us who need a challenge.

• Friday, March 23: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Coffee, tea, goodies and good conversation provided.

• Saturday, March 24: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Monday, March 26: Shopping trip from Eagle to Glenwood Springs. Bus will leave the Golden Eagle Senior Center at 10 a.m. Please sign up in the activity book or by calling 970-328-8896.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831