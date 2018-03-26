Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, March 27-April 2

Upcoming events for seniors

• Tuesday, March 27: Free dementia presentation by Jill Lorentz, "The Brain-Lobe Function & Impairment Identification, Coupled with Strategies & Techniques," 6 to 7:30 p.m., Colorado Mountain College in Edwards (sponsored by the Alpine Area Agency on Aging). Call 970-904-8667 for more information.

• Wednesday, March 28: Free presentations by Jill Lorentz, "Dementia Basics, Caregiver Stress, Financial Issues & Care Options," 10 to 11:30 a.m., and "Using Person Centered Care, Cueing Skills for Activities of Daily Living," 2 to 3:30 p.m., Colorado Mountain College in Edwards (sponsored by the Alpine Area Agency on Aging). Call 970-904-8667 for more information.

• Wednesday, March 28: "Ask-A-Lawyer" Day, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Do you have a legal question? Ask the lawyer at this free session. Call 970-328-2812 to schedule an appointment.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.