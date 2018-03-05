Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, March 6-12

• Wednesday, March 7: Eagle County Paramedics provide blood pressure, oxygen and glucose checks, 11:15 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center.

• Wednesday, March 7: Nonmedical foot care, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-2812 to make an appointment; space is limited.

• Wednesday, March 7: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No experience necessary. All are welcome to join.

• Wednesday, March 7: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Friday, March 9: Nonmedical foot care, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-2812 to make an appointment; space is limited.

• Saturday, March 10: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Tuesday, March 13: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.