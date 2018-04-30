Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, May 1-7

• Tuesday, May 1: Shallow water aqua tone, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2.

• Tuesday, May 1: Older Americans Month Resolution reading at Board of County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Eagle County Room at main County building in Eagle. Come show your support for our senior community in Eagle County, listen to the resolution and watch a video featuring local seniors. All are encouraged to attend.

• Wednesday, May 2: Bookmobile from Avon Public Library comes to Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.; featuring large-print and audio books, DVDs and magazines.

• Wednesday, May 2: Poker game, 1:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No experience or sign up needed. All are welcome.

• Thursday, May 3: NEW: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No signup necessary; runs every Thursday.

• Monday, May 7: Senior Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gypsum Rec Center. Come enjoy a morning of free exercise offerings followed by lunch and a presentation. Must register at healthyaging@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8896.

• Tuesday, May 8: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory Loss Support Group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church. All family Caregivers welcome. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831