Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, May 15-21

• Tuesday, May 15: Orientation to Avon Rec Center senior classes and workout, 9:30 a.m.; all are then encouraged to attend shallow water aqua tone, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center, cost is $2.

• Wednesday, May 16: Minturn Senior Site Council meeting, 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. All are welcome to attend.

• Wednesday, May 16: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No experience necessary, all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

• Thursday, May 17: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No sign-up necessary; runs every Thursday.

• Friday, May 18: 20-minute chair massage by Carla Guarascio; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; appointments are limited, so call 970-328-2812 to schedule. Cost is $5.

• Friday, May 18: Bingo game, 4 to 6 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Snacks and drinks provided; 25 cents per game. This will be our last bingo gathering until fall, so don't miss it.

• Monday, May 21: Shopping/errands trip from Minturn to Glenwood Springs; call 970-688-0397 to sign up.

• Wednesday, May 30: Second installment of the 2018 Aging Well Speaker Series. Join nationally known expert Jane Barton as she discusses the concepts of resiliency and coping with change as we age, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, Edwards. RSVP by calling 970-328-886 or emailing healthyaging@eaglecounty.us.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831