Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, May 22-28

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Thursday, May 24: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No sign up necessary; runs every Thursday.

• Friday, May 25: Bingo game, 11 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Center; 25 cents per game.

• Monday, May 28: County offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

• Wednesday, May 30: Second installment of the 2018 Aging Well Speaker Series. Join nationally known expert Jane Barton as she discusses the concepts of resiliency and coping with change as we age, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, Edwards. RSVP by calling 970-328-886 or emailing healthyaging@eaglecounty.us.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.