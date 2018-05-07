Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, May 8-14

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, May 8: Shallow water aqua tone, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center; cost is $2.

• Tuesday, May 8: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory Loss Support Group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church. All family caregivers welcome. Call 970-328-8831 to learn more.

• Wednesday, May 9: Pampering hand treatments in celebration of Mother's Day, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesday, May 9: Technology afternoon, 1:30 p.m., Vail Public Library. Explore the virtual-reality world, print an object on the 3D printer or enjoy making a fun photo with the green screen.

• Thursday, May 10: New: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No sign-up necessary; runs every Thursday.

• Thursday, May 10: High tea, 10 to 11 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center; Victorian-style hats are highly encouraged.

• Friday, May 11: Non-medical foot care, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-2812 for more.

• Monday, May 14: Shopping and errands at Walmart, Home Depot, etc., in Avon. Bus will leave the Golden Eagle at 10 a.m. Call 970-328-8896 to reserve a spot.

• Wednesdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

• Saturdays: Greeting Card Making Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make and take three cards; supplies are provided. Suggested $5 donation to help replenish supplies.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831