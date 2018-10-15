Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Oct. 16-22

• Tuesday, Oct. 16: Tai Chi for Balance, 10 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. This class runs every Tuesday; suggested donation of $2 per class. No signup necessary.

• Tuesday, Oct. 16: Blood pressure and blood glucose checks, 11:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No signup necessary.

• Wednesday, Oct. 17: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No experience necessary.

• Wednesday, Oct. 17: Blood pressure and blood glucose checks, 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Center. No signup necessary.

• Thursday, Oct. 18: Breathing workshop, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Learn various breathing techniques to help with stress and anger and to learn to calm your body through breath. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up.

• Thursday, Oct. 18: Mini Med School presentation, Internal Medicine, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Call 970-524-5080 to register.

Recommended Stories For You

• Friday, Oct. 19: Bingo, 4 to 6 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; 25 cents per card, pays out after every game. Refreshments provided.

• Saturday, Oct. 20: Join our team, the Eagle County Caregiver Memory Keepers, for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's; registration at 10 a.m., ceremony at 11 a.m., 2-mile walk at 11:30 p.m., Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle. Contact Pat Nolan at 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Friday, Oct. 26: Join the Eagle Seniors at their biennial fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m., Exhibit Hall at the fairgrounds; dinner, entertainment, live and silent auction. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Call 970-328-8896 for more information.

• Mondays: Senior programming at Avon Recreation Center: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment and walk around Nottingham Lake and technical assistance available at the Avon Public Library, followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896; social lunches served every Tuesday and Thursday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831; social lunches served every Wednesday and Friday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.