Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Sept. 11-17

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, Sept. 11: Community Conversation on Aging, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Assist the Alpine Area Agency on Aging and Eagle County Healthy Aging in preparing their next four-year plan. What matters to you as you age in Eagle County? Call 970-328-8896 for more information.

• Tuesday, Sept. 11: Eagle County Caregiver Support Group, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call 970-904-8667 for more information.

• Wednesday, Sept. 12: 20-minute chair massage for $5, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-2812 to schedule an appointment.

• Wednesday, Sept. 12: Streaming of "Sit and Be Fit," 10:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Wednesday, Sept. 12: Aging Well Speaker Series event, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Colorado Mountain College at Edwards, free. Dr. Jeff Wallace, geriatrician from Univeristy of Colorado Medical School, will present on the physiology of aging. Call 970-328-8896 or email healthyaging@eaglecounty.us to register.

• Friday, Sept. 14: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Coffee, tea, goodies, conversation on books, authors and genres provided.

• Mondays: Senior programming at Avon Recreation Center: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment and walk around Nottingham Lake and technical assistance available at the Avon Public Library, followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Thursdays: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No sign-up necessary.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896; social lunches served every Tuesday and Thursday at noon. Must call in advance.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831; social lunches served every Wednesday and Friday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.