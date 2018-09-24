Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Sept. 18-24

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Tuesday, Sept. 25: Inheritance law legal presentation presented by Denver Elder Law Attorney Brooke Brestel, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No signup necessary; free and open to all. Call 970-328-8896 for more information.

• Wednesday, Sept. 26: Nonmedical foot care, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-2812 to schedule an appointment.

• Wednesday, Sept. 26: Eagle County Paramedics provide blood pressure and blood sugar checks, 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center.

• Thursday, Sept. 27: Mini med school presentation on diabetes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Gypsum Public Library. Call 970-524-5080 to register.

• Friday, Sept. 28: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Coffee, tea, goodies and good conversation provided. Call 970-328-8896 for more information.

• Friday, Sept. 28: Nonmedical foot care, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-2812 to schedule an appointment.

• Save the date: Stepping On falls-prevention class, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for seven weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 16, Gypsum Recreation Center. Learn about fall hazards inside and outside your home, learn strength and balance exercises to stay on your feet, and learn how vision, hearing and medications can affect your risk of falling. This is an evidence-based class with proven results on reducing falls. One fall can take away your independence, so sign up today. Call 970-376-0545 to register. Cost is $15 for the seven-week session with a full refund if you attend all seven classes.

• Mondays: Senior programming at Avon Recreation Center: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment and walk around Nottingham Lake and technical assistance available at the Avon Public Library, followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896; social lunches served every Tuesday and Thursday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831; social lunches served every Wednesday and Friday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.