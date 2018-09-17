Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Sept. 18-24

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Wednesday, Sept. 19: Full-body exercise class at the Golden Eagle Senior Center will be canceled today.

• Wednesday, Sept. 19: Streaming of "Sit and Be Fit," 10:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Friday, Sept. 21: Bingo, 11 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center; in both English and Spanish, 25 cents per card. Winner takes all.

• Mondays: Senior programming at Avon Recreation Center: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment and walk around Nottingham Lake and technical assistance available at the Avon Public Library, followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Thursdays: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No sign up necessary.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896; social lunches served every Tuesday and Thursday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831; social lunches served every Wednesday and Friday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.