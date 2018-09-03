Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Sept. 4-10

Upcoming events for senior citizens

• Wednesday, Sept. 5: Community Conversation, 10 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Join this opportunity to share your vision of aging in the county. Your input will inform the update of the Alpine Area Agency on Aging's four year plan.

• Wednesday, Sept. 5: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. All are welcome; no experience needed.

• Friday, Sept. 7: Avon Library Bookmobile, 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center.

• Monday, Sept. 10: Senior Horticulture Therapy, Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. Join the Vail Public Library for a free program for all Eagle County seniors and caregivers. Vail Mountain Avalanche Dogs will join us for an additional fun piece of the program. A complimentary lunch will be served. RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 6, to 970-479-2190.

• Save the date: Next free Aging Well Speaker Series event, Dr. Jeff Wallace, geriatrician from University of Colorado Medical School, will present on the physiology of aging, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Call 328-8896 or email healthy aging@eaglecounty.us to register.

• Mondays: Senior programming at Avon Recreation Center: exercise class, access to pool and Jacuzzi, pingpong, weight machines, aerobic equipment and walk around Nottingham Lake and technical assistance available at the Avon Public Library, followed by a light lunch, 10 a.m. to noon; cost is $3. Call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Thursdays: Group guided meditation, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; $5 per session. No sign up necessary.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896; social lunches served every Tuesday and Thursday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831; social lunches served every Wednesday and Friday at noon. Must call 24 hours in advance for lunch reservations.