Senior Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore to speak at Vail GOP event

When: Monday, March 26; reception at 5 p.m. and dinner and speaker at 6:30 p.m.

VAIL — One of President Donald Trump's economic advisers is scheduled to bring a little Beltway insight to the Vail Valley as the featured speaker for an Eagle County Republicans dinner on Monday, March 26.

Heritage Foundation economist Stephen Moore will be the featured speaker at a private function in Vail.

Moore is bullish on America.

"This idea that stagnation is the new normal and the best we can do … no." Moore said. "We can grow the economy at 4 percent or 5 percent, and if we do, we're talking about creating a half million jobs a month, dramatically reducing the budget deficit, putting every American who wants a job into a job and big increases in income for the middle class."

Helping 'Supercharge Growth'

Moore has worked in and around Washington D.C., for many years, but his job with the Trump campaign and presidency put him at the heart of political power. He was at the center of forging Trump's recently passed tax plan, which he said is "designed to supercharge growth."

Toward that end, Moore is one of the founders of The Committee to Unleash Prosperity, along with Larry Kudlow, Steve Forbes and Arthur B. Laffer.

Moore is founder and served as president of the Club 4 Growth. He's a former member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board. In 2014, he became The Heritage Foundation's chief economist.

Moore has been a passionate advocate for free-market policies and supply-side economics.

As senior economist of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, Moore was said to be instrumental in creating the FairTax proposal. In 2017, he left Fox News Channel to join CNN as an economics analyst.

Moore's work continues to appear regularly in the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Times and other publications, including The Weekly Standard and National Review.

Moore was born and raised in Chicago and graduated from the University of Illinois. He earned his Master of Arts degree in economics from George Mason University.

"We are so excited to bring Steve to Vail for an up close and personal conversation. He not only is one of the leading economists today, he had an inside view of the last election and is an architect of the newly passed tax plan" said Kaye Ferry, chair of Eagle County Republicans. "This should be a fascinating evening."

