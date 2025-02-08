Several Colorado ski resorts made SKI Magazine’s rankings of the top 30 resorts in the West. But only 1 made the top 10.

Beaver Creek Resort took the No. 19 spot in SKI Magazine's annual list of the top ski resorts in the West.

SKI Magazine has released its annual list of the top ski resorts in the West , and while several Colorado ski areas made the list, only one made the top 10 in 2024.

Each year, SKI Magazine asks readers to share their thoughts and opinions in a Reader Resort Survey and tallies hundreds of thousands of responses to help shape its ski resort rankings. In 2024, 12 Colorado ski resorts made the list of the top resorts in the West.

Keystone Resort in Summit County was ranked at No. 30, just barely making SKI Magazine’s list. The magazine listed Keystone’s strengths as access and family friendly and its weaknesses as local flavor and guest services. It fell three spots from the No. 27 ranking it received in 2023.

After not making the list in 2023, Loveland Ski Area was ranked No. 29 in 2024. SKI Magazine listed its strengths as access, parking and value while its weaknesses included the categories of Apres and nightlife.

SKI Magazine ranked Copper Mountain at No. 26, a steep descent for the ski resort that was ranked No. 8 in 2023. Copper’s strengths include terrain variety, lifts and access, while its weaknesses include snow and overall satisfaction, according to the rankings.

At No. 25, Breckenridge Ski Resort also dropped several places in the rankings in 2024 compared to 2023, when it was ranked No. 12. Breckenridge’s strengths reportedly include nightlife, Apres and lodging, while its weaknesses include snow, value and guest service.

Winter Park Resort fell to No. 23 in 2024, after being ranked No. 9 in 2023. Its strengths include family and access, while its weaknesses include grooming and lifts, according to the rankings.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort received the No. 20 ranking in 2024. SKI Magazine listed Crested Butte’s strengths as challenging, nightlife and value and its weaknesses as grooming, lifts, guest service and access.

Beaver Creek Resort took the No. 19 spot in the most recent rankings, with the ski publication citing its strengths as grooming, lifts, guest service and family and its weaknesses as value, challenge and terrain variety.

Steamboat Resort was ranked No. 16 in 2024, falling from the No. 10 spot it received in 2023. SKI Magazine says its strengths include family, local flavor, dining and guest services, while its weaknesses include terrain variety, challenge and value.

Vail Mountain improved its ranking in 2024, moving up to the No. 14 spot after being ranked No. 20 in 2023. Vail’s strengths include terrain variety, lifts, dining, lodging and nightlife while its weaknesses include guest services, parking and local flavor.

Coming in at No. 12 in 2024, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area moved up one spot from the previous year’s ranking. Its strengths include challenge, local flavor, value and dining, while its weaknesses include family friendly, nightlife and lodging, according to SKI Magazine.

Telluride Ski Resort was ranked at No. 11, with SKI Magazine citing its strengths as challenge, terrain variety, dining and Apres, and its weaknesses as access” and value.

Finally, at No. 4, Aspen-Snowmass was the only Colorado ski resort to make the top 10 this year. SKI Magazine said Aspen-Snowmass’s strengths include lifts, terrain variety, grooming, lodging and Apres, while its weaknesses include value and access.

