Eagle County resident Shad Murib seeks to lead Colorado’s Democratic Party

Local resident Shad Murib is seeking to be the next party chair for the Colorado Democratic Party.

Shad Murib/Courtesy photo

Shad Murib thinks Colorado’s Democratic Party needs to look to the western part of the state.

Murib, an Eagle County resident — and husband of outgoing state Sen. Kerry Donovan — this week announced his candidacy for the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. Morgan Carroll, the current chair, has announced she will not seek a fourth term in the position.

Murib, a veteran of more than 15 years of political organizing and campaigning, said the party leader’s job is to help set policy, with the ultimate goal of winning elections. Democrats currently hold the state’s governorship, both U.S. Senate seats, and won five of eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in November’s election. The party also holds solid majorities in both houses of the Colorado legislature, as well as every statewide elected office.

Still, Murib said, there’s more work to do. While the Democrats have had “great” elections since 2018, “We still see far-right dominance” in several county governments across the state, Murib said.

“When a sheriff refuses to enforce our gun safety laws, that puts all of us at risk,” Murib stated in a release about his candidacy. “When a county clerk tampers with election equipment or gives conspiracy theorists safe haven, our democracy is compromised. When a district attorney targets people of color, justice is lost. When a county commissioner puts our public lands at risk or refuses to work on affordable housing, our economy and way of life is threatened.”

Murib for years worked with Donovan in Colorado Senate District 5. That district currently includes Eagle, Chaffee, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake and Pitkin counties. Redistricting following the 2020 Census put Eagle County into Senate District 8. Rep. Dylan Roberts, a Democrat from Avon, won that seat in the November election.

Roberts has endorsed Murib for the party chair post. In a release announcing Murib’s candidacy, Roberts wrote, “I am proud and excited to endorse (Murib) to be the next Chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. Shad’s campaign, government, and private sector experiences combined with his commitment and track record of looking out for Democrats across the whole state makes him a perfect fit to lead the (party).”

A first-generation American born to immigrant parents from Lebanon, Murib grew up in Littleton and got his start in politics as his high school’s volunteer coordinator for John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004.

He has also served as state director for Sen. John Hickenlooper, and helped lead Hickenlooper’s successful 2020 primary and general election campaigns. He also served on Gov. Jared Polis’s 2018 campaign as policy and research director.

In all of his work across the state, Murib said the key to winning votes is with a personal touch.

“We can try to push on policies, but sitting down and having a real conversation is the most powerful way to win a vote,” he said.

Murib noted that a hunter’s experience with climate change is seen in altered game migration patterns. Others may experience climate change in different ways, he added.

Murib said his aim is to ensure that “everyone knows they have a home in the Democratic Party.”

The party will select a new leader in April. For now, Murib said he and Donovan are attending to the small herd of cattle on the family ranch. Murib is also the president of Ulysses Strategies, a consulting firm that he launched that, among other things, helped elect the first Latina immigrant to the Colorado State House and developed political strategy for some of the state’s leading environmental organizations.