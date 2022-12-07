Shakedown Bar hosts new music duo Snakes & Stars this Thursday

Snakes & Stars is the new landmark project of longtime friends and collaborators Michael Travis (The String Cheese Incident) and Aaron Johnston (Brazilian Girls, David Byrne’s American Utopia)

Shakedown Bar/Courtesy photo

If You Go What: Snakes & Stars w/Michael Travis and Aaron Johnston Where: Shakedown Bar, 304 Bridge Street, Vail When: Thursday, December 8 at 9 p.m. (doors) and 10 p.m. (music) Cost: $15 online More Information: http://www.shakedownbarvail.com Snakes & Stars w/Michael Travis and Aaron JohnstonShakedown Bar, 304 Bridge Street, VailThursday, December 8 at 9 p.m. (doors) and 10 p.m. (music)$15 online

Shakedown Bar in Vail Village is hosting the new collaborative duo Snakes & Stars on Thursday, December 8. Doors open at 9 p.m. and music gets under way at 10 p.m.

Snakes & Stars is the new landmark project of longtime friends and collaborators Michael Travis (The String Cheese Incident) and Aaron Johnston (Brazilian Girls, David Byrne’s American Utopia). Two of music’s top drummers with a combined 60 years of experience, Travis and Johnston explore various idioms of electronic and dance music in a live, improvisational format.

Utilizing vocals, synthesizers, electronic pads and triggers, a drum kit, guitar, bass and samples, they create a one-of-a-kind musical experience in the moment. The playful interaction between the two artists, audience and the surrounding energy is what guides the music, and no two shows are ever the same.

Advanced tickets to Snakes & Stars are available for $15 at bit.ly/ShakedownSnakesandStars. The show is open to audiences 21 and over. More information and a full lineup of Shakedown’s nightly events is available at http://www.shakedownbarvail.com .