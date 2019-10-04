Shaw Cancer Center earns accreditation from country’s top cancer organization

Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards Shaw has been accredited by the Commission on Cancer, a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients, since 2007.

Special to the Daily

Shaw Cancer Center recently received a gold accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, the highest level achievable by the survey. Established by the American College of Surgeons, the CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients. Since the CoC’s Outstanding Achievement Award originated in 2004, only an average of 12% of the programs surveyed receives a gold accreditation each year.

Shaw met 34 quality care standards and went through a rigorous survey process to earn the voluntary three-year accreditation. The cancer center was recognized for its nursing education efforts — greater than 25% of the cancer center’s oncology nurses hold an oncology nursing certification, and 100% of the nurses have specialized oncology training. Shaw has been accredited by the CoC since 2007. Its recent gold re-accreditation confirms the cancer center’s excellence in delivering comprehensive patient-centered care.

“We believe the families in our community and region deserve the best cancer care possible,” said Stacy Toyama, Shaw’s vice president, in a news release. “Recognition from our peers and experts in health care further validates we are accomplishing our mission to provide outstanding services to all whom we serve.”

This recent recognition comes on the heels of Shaw’s re-accreditation for Sonnenalp Breast Center’s 2D and 3D mammography services by the American College of Radiology. The ongoing credential demonstrates Sonnenalp provides the highest quality and meets the standards of the breast radiology profession. The ACR has also accredited the breast center in stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and breast ultrasound biopsy. Shaw Cancer Center also achieved its Quality Oncology Practice Initiative re-accreditation earlier this year through the American Society of Clinical Oncology.